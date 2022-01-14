ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Emily Thornberry on Boris Johnson and No 10 lockdown parties

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson "knows how bad it is because he was there" the shadow attorney general...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Voices: To be clear, Boris Johnson has done nothing wrong – his sister told us so

In what might be the understatement of the century, Rachel Johnson, sister of the prime minister, admits that “it has not been the quietest, calmest of weeks in the Johnson family”. I can well believe it – though for the “Big Dog” himself, a week without a No 10 party must have been, if not quiet, at least novel.The “Partygate” story has ballooned into a full-blown crisis for the Tories. It will either bring the prime minister down or, if reports in the Sunday newspapers are to be believed, pretty much his entire team instead. Something has to give....
U.K.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to give his unequivocal backing to Boris Johnson as the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership grows over partygate allegations.The potential successor as Tory leader abruptly ended an interview on Tuesday when pressed if he gives his full support to the Prime Minister He instead said he believes Mr Johnson is telling the truth and backs his request for “patience” during a Whitehall investigation by senior official Sue Gray.The is SW1 code for: leadership contest is imminent, sign up early if you want a seat in Cabinet, am on phone to donors & getting office...
Person
Emily Thornberry
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
The Independent

Bury South voters react after MP Christian Wakeford defects from Tory to Labour

Voters in Bury South reacted with a mixture of surprise, support, and opposition after their local MP Christian Wakeford defected from Tory to Labour on Wednesday.In Radcliffe, the centre of the constituency, the MP’s office, painted in true-blue Tory colours, was shuttered.Outside on the street, ex-Labour and current Tory voter Mavis Leach said: “Well, I’m surprised. Are there others doing it, as well, getting out of a sinking ship before it goes down?”Mrs Leach, who said she disavowed Labour because of a dislike for former leader Jeremy Corbyn said Boris Johnson should stay on as Prime Minister.“I know he’s...
The Independent

Johnson would ‘normally’ be expected to resign if he lied to Commons, Raab says

Boris Johnson would “normally” be expected to resign if he intentionally misled Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister has said, after fresh claims over rule-breaking parties in No 10.But Dominic Raab insisted on Tuesday that an allegation from former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the Prime Minister lied to the Commons was “nonsense”.Mr Johnson was facing renewed calls to quit after his ex-aide said he had warned against the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.Updated blog: PM was told about the invite, he knew it was a drinks party, he lied to Parliament...
The Independent

Plan B Covid restrictions to end in England, Boris Johnson announces

Plan B Covid restrictions are to end in England, with Covid passes no longer required from next Thursday, work from home guidance lifted, and an end to mandatory face-coverings, Boris Johnson has announced.A meeting of Cabinet agreed this morning that the Plan B rules in place since early December will be lifted on their scheduled review date of 26 January.Work from home guidance is lifted immediately and people are no longer encouraged to work remotely if possible."Having looked at the data carefully, the Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face...
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies garden party claims but does not rule out resigning

Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leadership crisis: key questions

Boris Johnson faces moves by Tory MPs to oust him from Downing Street in response to the row over lockdown-busting parties.The Prime Minister has come under severe pressure following revelations about gatherings held at 10 Downing Street and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.Here is an examination of the key issues:– What’s the row about?The Prime Minister’s position has been perilous since he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020, during England’s first lockdown when the rules only allowed someone to meet one other person outdoors, as long as two-metre social distancing...
The Independent

Stormont parties call on Boris Johnson to ditch ‘double jobbing’ plan

Six Stormont parties have written an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on him to ditch contentious plans to reintroduce dual mandates.The Government is seeking to amend legislation currently going through parliament to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.Under the proposal set to be tabled in the Lords, MPs could be elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the next general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.Critics of the move have accused the Government of trying...
The Independent

Former Tory leader ‘appalled’ at Boris Johnson’s failure to tackle drinking at No 10

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson, saying he was “appalled” by the prime minister’s failure to tackle the drinking culture at No 10.As Mr Johnson battles to save his premiership amid the partygate scandal, Mr Hague suggested that previous Tory prime ministers would not have allowed drinks events at Downing Street during a pandemic.“I am appalled because I can’t imagine … that being allowed in any government that I have served in, which is quite a few governments,” the ex-leader told Times Radio.Mr Hague added: “The scale and regularity of what...
The Independent

What is a no confidence motion and what could it mean for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from many of his own MPs to resign after claiming that “nobody told me” that a boozy party held in the garden of Downing Street in May 2020 was against Covid lockdown rules.Some 20 mutinous MPs, many of them from the 2019 intake and occupying red wall seats in the north of England, met yesterday to discuss the prime minister’s future in a gathering that has been dubbed the “pork pie plot” because one of those in attendance represents the constituency containing Melton Mowbray – the Leicester town famous for baking the savoury food.Reports...
