Samsung could launch its new S22 flagship smartphone next month, according to reports from South Korea.The website Digital Daily is claiming that the giant’s next ‘Unpacked’ event will take place on 8 February, with general sales beginning on 24 February.Samsung is reportedly discussing the time of the invitation to be sent, but it will be in “late January”. Samsung did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.The event will include the launch of three Galaxy S22 smartphones – most likely the S22, S22 Plus, and an S22 Ultra - which will be equipped...

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO