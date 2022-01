Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made one of the best passes of the season, one of the best passes of his career, maybe one of the best passes imaginable on Wednesday. He was double-teamed, with three long arms in his face, leaning backward, with the shot and game clocks running down in overtime, and he threw the ball over both defenders, all the way to the other side of the court, precisely when Aaron Gordon became open in the corner.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO