A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

The Earth’s core is cooling more quickly than we realised, scientists have found – and the discovery could have important implications for the future of our planet.The history of Earth has been one of gradually getting colder. Some 4.5 billion years ago, when it was young, its surface was just a deep ocean of violently hot magma; over time, that cooled down to form the crust that we walk on top of today.That process left behind a range of processes that keep our Earth active today, such as volcanoes and plate tectonics.But it remains a mystery exactly how fast it is...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO