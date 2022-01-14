ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

 6 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Face masks have been a big part of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but researchers at...

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

