NFL

Roethlisberger hoping for Bettisstyle send-off

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — There was no speech. No galvanizing moment. There didn’t really need...

www.leadertimes.com

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#Send Off#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Names 3 Coaches He’d Fire Mike McCarthy For

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has made it well known he wants Mike McCarthy fired. In fact, there’s three coaches in particular he’d fire McCarthy for, but his wishes are a bit far fetched. The Cowboys suffered yet another early-playoff exit last weekend in a loss to the 49ers....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
Super Bowl
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Football
Sports
93.7 The Fan

No endorsement for Rudolph, Haskins from Tomlin

Speaking during his final press conference of the year, Tomlin said that “all options are on the table” when it comes to the quarterback position. He added they are moving forward assuming Ben Roethlisberger will officially retire.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT

