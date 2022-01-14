ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Citigroup profit exceeds expectations on robust investment banking

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Friday posted a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit but exceeded market expectations as strong gains in its investment banking business cushioned the blow from higher expenses. The bank’s profit fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31,...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Banking#Consumer Banking#Citigroup Inc#Divestitures#Reuters#Refinitiv Ibes#United Overseas Bank#Asian
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
101 WIXX

JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon’s pay to $34.5 million

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a 9.5% raise in annual pay, bringing his total compensation for 2021 to $34.5 million, the bank said on Thursday. Dimon’s total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based incentive pay...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Pegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, started trading in Singapore on Friday, the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. The twin listings also mark the first major debut of...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Reuters

Piraeus Bank to buy additional stake in real estate company Trastor

ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in Trastor Real Estate Investment Company for about 98 million euros ($111.04 million), the bank said on Friday. Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Citigroup Is Exiting its Very Profitable Consumer Banking Division in Mexico

The operations that Citigroup is selling consist of $44 billion in assets and generated more than $1 billion of profit in 2021. These are high-performing businesses. The move does seem to be aligned with the bank's new strategy. When Citigroup (NYSE:C) embarked on its strategy refresh last year to transform...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

FV Bank invests in DIRO

FV Bank has invested in DIRO, developers of the Original Documents Online technology. DIRO’s platform provides financial institutions, payment providers, crypto companies, and other enterprises with the ability to verify any person or document directly from the original online source on a fully global basis. FV Bank is integrating...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Bank of America tops profit estimates on better-than-expected credit costs

Here are the numbers: Earnings: 82 cents a share vs. 76 cents a shares estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $22.17 billion vs. $22.2 billion estimate. Bank of America on Wednesday topped analysts' estimates for profit on record asset management and investment banking fees, and the release of $851 million in loan loss reserves.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

China further reduced bank lending costs Thursday in the latest move to boost its stuttering economy, providing some much-needed support to the country's beleaguered developers. Property firm shares and bonds surged on the fresh rate cut from People's Bank of China -- the second in two months -- days after Beijing reported slower growth in the final months of 2021. The slowing real estate industry has put downward pressure on growth, with several large companies including debt-laden development giant Evergrande defaulting in recent months. The central bank said it had lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in December.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy