This is a little terrifying….A family on safari in South Africa got a closer wildlife encounter than expected after an angry elephant flipped over their car with them inside. The incident occurred after a bull elephant charged the family of four who were driving through iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Thankfully, the family only suffered minor injuries during the attack, although they were a bit shocked. Park officials are investigating what caused the elephant to react so violently. Not a Ford guy maybe?

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO