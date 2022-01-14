ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup profit exceeds expectations on robust investment banking

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Friday posted a 26% drop in fourth-quarter profit but exceeded market expectations as strong gains in its investment banking business cushioned the blow from higher expenses. The bank’s profit fell to $3.2 billion, or $1.46 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31,...

104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking. Wall Street’s premier investment bank, which advised on some of the biggest M&A...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators urged banks and insurers to make clear progress in their digital transformation by 2025, the state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Thursday. The goal was set out in guidelines issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which is also promoting digitalised...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Piraeus Bank to buy additional stake in real estate company Trastor

ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) has agreed with investment firm Varde Partners to buy its controlling stake in Trastor Real Estate Investment Company for about 98 million euros ($111.04 million), the bank said on Friday. Under the agreement, Piraeus, which now holds a 45% stake in Trastor...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Citigroup Is Exiting its Very Profitable Consumer Banking Division in Mexico

The operations that Citigroup is selling consist of $44 billion in assets and generated more than $1 billion of profit in 2021. These are high-performing businesses. The move does seem to be aligned with the bank's new strategy. When Citigroup (NYSE:C) embarked on its strategy refresh last year to transform...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Citigroup sets rare hard target to reduce energy sector emissions

BOSTON (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Wednesday laid out goals to cut client emissions that included a rare “absolute reduction” target for companies in the energy sector. Citi said in a report it aims to cut the emissions financed by its energy portfolio by 29% by 2030. Other banks have focused on cutting clients’ “emissions intensity,” a measure of emissions relative to output that climate activists have said does not go far enough.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thepaypers.com

FV Bank invests in DIRO

FV Bank has invested in DIRO, developers of the Original Documents Online technology. DIRO’s platform provides financial institutions, payment providers, crypto companies, and other enterprises with the ability to verify any person or document directly from the original online source on a fully global basis. FV Bank is integrating...
PERSONAL FINANCE
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Dollar churns as investors bet on growth outside U.S

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Currency market investors are less sure about the U.S. dollar’s outlook now than they have been for many months, prompting sharp gyrations by the greenback last week despite red hot inflation data and a hawkish Federal Reserve. “Everybody had been positioned for a stronger...
BUSINESS

