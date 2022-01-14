Podcast: A Playoff Preview of the Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Joe Goodberry to preview Saturday's game against the Raiders. Will the Bengals end their playoff drought?

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals