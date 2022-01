Tomorrow, 11 January, OnePlus will officially present the new OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Once again we will see it in advance of its arrival on our market but in fact we will actually understand what the new top of the range of the Chinese company is made of. It will be a smartphone that is not only powerful in terms of hardware and premium in terms of design but it will allow users to obtain goodies at the software level that no other brand has yet implemented in smartphones.

