ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Tinsel

Tahoe Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover”. Well for Tinsel, it’s true. Just look at the picture above, she definitely doesn’t enjoy the camera, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a beauty on the inside! While she’s not into the spotlight or even a quick photo...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
republictimes.net

Buddy | Pet of the Week

Buddy is an elderly little guy looking for a retirement home. He has an adorable fluffy coat to match his adorable and loving personality. Buddy gets along with other dogs and would do best with a dog his size. He likes to take short walks and is very mellow and likes to sleep in bed with his human.
PETS
East Bay Times

Pet of the Week: Big Boy

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Big Boy. This Tabbylicious feline is an extra-large hunk of burning love. Big Boy is a four-year-old neutered male Brown Tabby with snow white paws and a matching white ascot. He’s suave and flirty for sure, but not in that Carly Simon “You’re so vain” kind of way. Big Boy is playful and adores cardboard boxes…he’s one hundred percent supportive of on-line shopping so he can always have a box (or three) to create a cozy sleeping nest. Big Boy is FIV positive, so he should be the only cat or be in a household with other FIV positive cats. Looking to add a loving and steadfast cat to your life? Ask for Big Boy ID# A904469.
PETS
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Griff

This cute pup is Griff and he is a 10-month-old Border Collie Husky mix. He is a big puppy who is very well behaved for his age. He does need some reinforcement in his training since he is just a puppy but he is a huge sweetheart who loves everyone. He is a little timid at first when meeting people but then he just wants to give you hugs and kisses.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KDRV

Pet of the Week: Rufus and Aspen

Rufus is a cute, 50 lb 6 year old, Pit Bull Terrier mix who is affectionate, easy to have around. He likes being with people, is not very demanding, and is not destructive when left alone. His foster mom says he's perceptive, smart, wants to please. Because he can get overly excited when playing, a home without young children would be best for him. He enjoys going on walks, does well on a leash, is calm in the car, and likes investigating new places. Based on his behavior during walks in the neighborhood, he is likely to chase cats, chickens, or livestock, so he may never be trustworthy off leash outside of his yard. He is housetrained, uses a doggie door. He has never tried to get out of the yard, and comes when called.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinsel#Curling#Truckee Tahoe#Hstt
redmondspokesman.com

Pet of the week: Lucy-Lou

Meet Lucy-Lou! Lucy-Lou was surrendered to us because her previous owners no longer had the time for her. Her previous owners described her as spunky and goofy and she has shown us both. Overall Lucy-Lou has shown everyone at the shelter that she is an energetic dog that loves everything. She gets along well with dogs and cats and has shown everyone endless love and excitement. If you would like to meet Lucy-Lou, come to Brightside!
PETS
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Abbey

This week's pet of the week is Abbey, a 14-pound fawn Chihuahua mix who is about four years old. Abbey is a little shy, but very sweet and her foster mom says she is good with other dogs. If you'd like to adopt Abbey, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at...
PETS
Homer News

Pet of the Week: Clarke

Clarke is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would make a great companion! She’s a bit of a bull in a China shop, so a home with super small kids probably isn’t the best fit. She knows some basic commands and is in good health. She has lived with cats, and we were told she doesn’t like most dogs – but we are open to her meeting them. She has guardian in her blood and is the ultimate snow dog. That is to say, she’s Maremma and Malamute. Just imagine, gliding down our gorgeous ski trails with this beautiful, gentle, playful behemoth by your side. She’ll protect you, she’ll love you, and she will be loyal like no other. Plus, she’s an Olympic-level snuggler. Clarke is available for adoption now!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
sanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hudson

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
PETS
foxnebraska.com

Pet of the Week: Shane

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Shane at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hey there, I'm Shane! I'm 3 years old and full of love. I'm pretty curious and I enjoy checking out my surroundings, especially when I get to new places! I'm sure to be a curious cat in my future home. I really enjoy getting attention from people; I'd love to find a family to love up on me! I'm very talkative and social, so I'll be sure to do well in nearly any type of home. Staff members and volunteers have noticed that I do well around kids when they visit with me, so I really am an all-around great guy! Ask about me today if you're interested in adopting a handsome guy like me!"
KEARNEY, NE
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week Gingersnap

It's time to meet our Pet of the Week. Brittany Rodger, digital specialist at the Maryland SPCA, joins the morning show to introduce a kitty named Gingersnap.
MARYLAND STATE
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Trouble and Aster

Trouble is a very happy-go-lucky dog. He is a little overweight at 81 pounds but with some exercise and a weight reduction diet, he will be slimmed up in no time. Trouble is a good boy in his kennel too. He holds his potty breaks until he goes for walks. He also has some manners and likes to go on adventures. Trouble is also good with other dogs. If you’re looking for a new best friend but want to skip all the puppy shenanigans, Trouble is a good one to meet.
PETS
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Howdy

JACKSON, Wyo. — Howwwwwdy Pawwwwwtner, I’m just the best lil doggie in all the West! I’ve always dreamed of singing, “home, home on the range, where I get to play with my family all day….”. Only problem is, I don’t have a family. MEET...
JACKSON, WY
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.
PETS
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: "Chunky Monkey"

Meet your Pet of the Week, Chunky Monkey! ARF took in this sweet girl after she was abandoned. She's had eye surgery, ACL surgery, and a tumor removed, and through all that has remained so loving and calm.
PETS
KEVN

Pet of the week: Lenore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lenore is a black rabbit with not much history or information behind her. Lenore was a stray and dropped off at the Humane Society but that doesn’t stop her from shining in her own personality. She is curious and very friendly. She will nudge...
PETS
news4sanantonio.com

Our New Pets of the Week

Its Monday which means it's time to introduce you to this week's pets of the week! This week we wanted to focus on two new dog moms and their puppies. San Antonio Pets alive is in desperate need of finding good foster homes for moms and newborn puppies.The first mom we have to show today is Ellie. Ellie had eight puppies and there are now six left that are ready to be fostered or adopted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Tommy

Lots of Guinea pigs have arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society this year, but Tommy’s arrival is among the most unique: He came with 26 other piggies from one home. He’s just 6 months old with beautiful calico fur and the cutest face. He’s been easy to handle and a good patient for his medical exams with CHS’ staff veterinary team. Tommy can go home with one of his brothers, or may be okay with another male piggie in his new home with a proper introduction. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
q13fox.com

Pet of the Week: Mel Vera!

If you didn't know, Mel Vera is named after a character from the 'Charmed' series—and our friends at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond say they're charmed by this sweet pup! She loves belly rubs, toys and is an excellent play buddy, all she needs is a forever home!
REDMOND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy