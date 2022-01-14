Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Tinsel

Rufus is a cute, 50 lb 6 year old, Pit Bull Terrier mix who is affectionate, easy to have around. He likes being with people, is not very demanding, and is not destructive when left alone. His foster mom says he's perceptive, smart, wants to please. Because he can get overly excited when playing, a home without young children would be best for him. He enjoys going on walks, does well on a leash, is calm in the car, and likes investigating new places. Based on his behavior during walks in the neighborhood, he is likely to chase cats, chickens, or livestock, so he may never be trustworthy off leash outside of his yard. He is housetrained, uses a doggie door. He has never tried to get out of the yard, and comes when called.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO