Salt Lake City, UT

Motos America Inc. Names Kris Odwarka As President

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Motos America Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Karl Kristian Odwarka (Kris) to its management team as its President. Mr. Odwarka brings a wealth of experience in the Powersports industry to Motos America. Over a 29-year...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

The Press

Calbee America, Inc., www.calbeena.com (PRNewsfoto/Calbee America, Inc.)

Calbee America Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer. FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee America, Inc. behind the better-for-you Harvest Snaps brand and popular Shrimp Chips found in Asian markets, has announced that Ryo Tsutsumi will be the new Chief Executive Officer. The change follows the company's recent acquisition of Warnock Food Products and plans to become one of the major snack companies in the U.S. region by 2030. Tsutsumi will relocate from Japan to California to focus on his new responsibilities centered around long and mid-term strategy, plan implementation, and organizational development. Mio Sakata, President, and Ken Murata, Chief Operating Officer, will continue their leadership roles in the division, joined by Atsushi Matsuo as the new Chief Production Officer.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Engage Mentoring Names President of Diversity

Engage Mentoring has hired Yalonda Brown as president of diversity initiatives for the Project Lead for Women program. She most recently held the role of senior outreach manager for the Indiana Youth Institute. Brown holds a master’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
INDIANA STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Churchill Downs Inc. names new president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming

New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has named Ben Murr as president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming. Murr has spent more than 14 years at CDI, serving in various leadership roles including president of United Tote, senior vice president and chief technology officer, and most recently as interim president of TwinSpires and Online Gaming.
GAMBLING
The Associated Press

Cummins Inc. Names Chris Clulow, Vice President, Investor Relations and Luther Peters, Vice President, Corporate Controller

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that it has named Chris Clulow, Vice President, Investor Relations, and Luther Peters, Vice President, Corporate Controller, effective March 1. Clulow is replacing Jack Kienzler who moved to Cummins Filtration on January 1 and Peters is taking Clulow’s former position.
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Phillips Names Jean-Paul Engelen Americas President as Auction House Expands

Phillips has named Jean-Paul Engelen as its Americas President, a newly created role to follow his previous stint as deputy chairman. Since 2015, Engelen has also overseen the contemporary department with his co-head, Robert Manley, and he will continue to do so in his new role, in which he will oversee business strategies across offices and consultancies in the U.S. and South America. In a statement, Phillips CEO Stephen Brooks described Engelen as “instrumental” in recent growth for the house, which saw its highest-grossing evening sale this past November in an auction that brought in $139 million. Brooks attributed part of...
BUSINESS
Delaware County Daily Times

Morgan Truck Body names new president

MORGANTOWN — Morgan Truck body has announced the promotion and appointment of Dan DesRochers as president and chief operating officer. In his new position, DesRochers will manage the growth of Morgan Truck Body as the company enters its 70th anniversary year in 2022 and further secures its foothold as the North American leader in light- and medium-duty truck body manufacturing and upfit for dry freight, refrigerated, platform and custom-built commercial bodies.
MORGANTOWN, PA
sgbonline.com

Costa Sunglasses Names Vice President, Marketing

Costa Sunglasses appointed industry veteran John Acosta as vice president of marketing. With more than 20 years of experience in the outdoor and fishing industries, Acosta will oversee global marketing, creating a consistent brand message in its business channels. “We’re looking forward to working with John not only to continue...
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Mondelez names new president for Canadian business

TORONTO — Karla Schlieper has been named president of Mondelez Canada, effective Jan. 17. She will succeed Martin Parent, who is leaving the company after leading the Canadian business for the past three years. Ms. Schlieper has been with Mondelez for more than eight years, including the past nearly...
BUSINESS
orthospinenews.com

Catalyst OrthoScience Names Carl O’Connell as President and CEO

NAPLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Catalyst OrthoScience Inc. (Catalyst), a medical device company focused on the upper extremity orthopedics market, has named Carl O’Connell as president and chief executive officer effective immediately. O’Connell replaces Brian Hutchison, who is stepping down. Hutchison joined the company as executive chairman and interim CEO...
BUSINESS
Sioux City Journal

Lundgren named Lunchtime Solutions president and CEO

DAKOTA DUNES — Lunchtime Solutions President Amy Lundgren has been named president and CEO, taking the reins from retiring founder Mike Cranny as the company enters its 25th year in business. Lundgren joined Lunchtime Solutions, a school lunch contractor, in 2000, less than three years after the firm was...
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
njbmagazine.com

Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

Provident Bank has announced today that Anthony (Tony) Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of president and CEO. Labozzetta assumed the role on Jan. 1. Labozzetta previously served as director, president and COO of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Provident Bank. He succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher (Chris) Martin. Martin will assume the role of executive chairman to continue to provide guidance and leadership to the Board.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
travelweekly.com

Prince Resorts Hawaii names president

Prince Resorts Hawaii has promoted Shigeki Yamane to president following the departure of Kisan Jo, who left in November. Yamane has spent the last eight years as vice president of planning at Prince Resorts Hawaii. Previously, in addition to his various management positions with Prince Hotels in Japan, including at the Prince Park Tower Tokyo and Grand Prince Hotel Takanawa, he held hotel management positions in Canada and Singapore.
GOLF
albuquerqueexpress.com

Caduceus Announces Key Hires & Appointment of Chairman

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ('Caduceus' or the 'Company'), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce key hires and the appointment of Chairman of the Board. The Company proudly welcomes...
CHEYENNE, WY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tesla reducing dependence on China with graphite deal

Analysts say the move is part of a larger push to produce car batteries in the US. Elon Musk's Tesla has signed a deal to get a key component for electric car batteries outside of China, in an apparent effort to reduce dependence on the Asian nation for graphite. The...
BUSINESS
Virginia Business

Breeden Co. names new president and CEO

Founder Ramon Breeden to remain board chair as COO takes lead. More than 60 years after Ramon W. Breeden Jr. founded his Virginia Beach-based real estate development company, The Breeden Co. has new leadership. Chief Operating Officer Timothy Faulkner has been promoted as the company’s next president and CEO, after...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
BUSINESS
speedsport.com

Sonsio Named Road America IndyCar Title Sponsor

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Sonsio has signed on to be the title sponsor for the NTT IndyCar Series event at Road America, and American Medical Response has agreed to return as the presenting sponsor. The race will be known as the NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix presented by...
MOTORSPORTS

