Motos America Inc. Names Kris Odwarka As President

Calbee America Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer. FAIRFIELD, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee America, Inc. behind the better-for-you Harvest Snaps brand and popular Shrimp Chips found in Asian markets, has announced that Ryo Tsutsumi will be the new Chief Executive Officer. The change follows the company's recent acquisition of Warnock Food Products and plans to become one of the major snack companies in the U.S. region by 2030. Tsutsumi will relocate from Japan to California to focus on his new responsibilities centered around long and mid-term strategy, plan implementation, and organizational development. Mio Sakata, President, and Ken Murata, Chief Operating Officer, will continue their leadership roles in the division, joined by Atsushi Matsuo as the new Chief Production Officer.
