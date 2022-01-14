ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China to release oil reserves to curb rising prices

By Scarlett Evans
offshore-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation joins the likes of Japan, South Korea, and India as it pitches in to the US plan to cool rising fuel prices. China will release its state crude oil reserves in the Lunar New Year – starting 1 February – as it joins the US-led plan to drive down...

www.offshore-technology.com

MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
wfft.com

Rising oil prices put gas prices in the danger zone

If Russia invades Ukraine, inflation-weary Americans will likely pay the price at the pump. Oil prices have already shot up to seven-year highs in recent days. A conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which the White House has warned could be imminent, would have the potential to drive them much higher.
The Independent

Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Japan’s exports and imports both reached record highs in December, largely because of surging oil prices and a weaker yen, the government said Thursday.Japan’s imports last month surged 41% from the same month a year earlier. Exports rose 17.5% from the previous year, on stronger shipments of autos and computer chips.Imports have now risen for 11 months straight, while exports have risen for 10 consecutive months, the Finance Ministry said. The pandemic's impact on manufacturing, travel and other economic activity has been a huge drag on the world’s third largest economy. Government-ordered restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus...
The Independent

Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
MARKETS
wccbcharlotte.com

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Dragging Gas Prices In Carolinas Higher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Gas prices in the Carolinas are being elevated even higher by the rising cost of crude oil, as the U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week with global supplies struggling to meet demand. The potential increase in oil demand, coupled with lagging crude production, will only increase prices.
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
FloridaDaily

Gas Prices Increase in Florida as Crude Oil Prices Rise

AAA released a report this week showing Florida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6 percent last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand, with the average gallon of gas costing $3.22 in Florida on Tuesday, up three cents from the start of last week but below the national average of $3.31 a gallon.
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
offshore-technology.com

Oil prices jump to multi-year high amid rising supply concerns

Some OPEC member countries are facing difficulties in meeting the allowed capacities due to underinvestment and outages. Oil benchmarks have hit their highest price levels in seven years after tensions in the Middle-East renewed supply concerns. Brent crude futures went up by $1.02, or 1.2%, to reach $87.50 a barrel,...
OilPrice.com

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

Crude oil has already gained 10 percent since the start of the year and has further to go, Vitol's head of Asia told Bloomberg in an interview. "These prices are justified," said Mike Muller. "Strong backwardation is very much justified." The executive added that unlike natural gas, whose high price...
investing.com

Saudi Oil Minister Says He’s Unconcerned About Rise in Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said he was unconcerned about oil’s more-than-10% rise this year, even as traders increasingly raise the prospect of prices reaching $100 a barrel. “I’ve always been comfortable,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said to reporters in Dubai on Monday, where he’s attending at Expo...
