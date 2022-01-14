Gwinnett County Transit wins award from advocacy organization

Airbnb, the online platform for listing vacation rentals, will open its first Atlanta office in a new development in the west Midtown area. Airbnb will open an office later this year at the Interlock, “subject to pandemic conditions,” the company said in a news release. The Interlock is a mixed-use development at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road that includes office space, retail and residential units. The new Airbnb office is affiliated with Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Ventures, a group that helps student and faculty entrepreneurs launch start-up businesses.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO