It doesn’t happen often, but occasionally a worthy restaurant manages to slip under the collective radar. Case in point: Dou Dou’s Café. Located just west of the Cheshire Inn in Richmond Heights, the two-year old, 12-seat space shares a building with co-owner Donnal Chung’s other business, Donnal’s Salon. The signage is minimal and the menu is small, but the Vietnamese fare is fresh and delicious. Chung’s wife, Frances, is charming and welcoming, despite being the order taker, order maker, and cashier. The café is open for lunch and dinner daily, and there’s plenty of parking in the rear if no street spaces are available. Oh, and the café’s name is pronounced “dough dough” (or “bean bean” in Vietnamese), the nickname for Frances and Donnal’s son. 6318 Clayton, 314-952-2255.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO