Devils in the Details - 1/14/22: EBUG Edition

The NHL trade deadline is two months away, March 21st to be exact, and the Devils are looking at another lost season. The Boston Bruins, the second wildcard, sit 13 points up on New Jersey with two games in hand. The playoffs are out of reach, and this usually means gearing up to sell assets. GM Tom Fitzgerald however, sits in a tough position. The Devils certainly aren’t in a position to buy, so there’s no debate there, The problem is that this was a team that made significant improvements on paper during the offseason, yet they still found their way to the bottom of the standings. The stated goal for this season was, “to play meaningful games at the end of the season.” It was not a high bar to clear, but even so, it’s hard to say that goal will be accomplished without a... well... unique definition of the word meaningful.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO