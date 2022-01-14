ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils in the Details - 1/14/22: EBUG Edition

By Nate Pilling
Cover picture for the articleAfter a few days without a game, the Devils returned to play Thursday night with Jon Gillies in net. The Islanders came away with a 3-2 win. [NHL]. Backing up Jon Gillies on Thursday night? Emergency backup goaltender Kyle Shapiro: “All the guys have been great. Some of the best parts...

The New Jersey Devils returned to the ice last night to host the Arizona Coyotes at Prudential Center. Around 10,000 fans filled the seats, and the Devils took the warm-up in their custom Hispanic Heritage Night jersey; a first for the organization and part of their Hockey is for Everyone initiative.
Vejmelka, Coyotes shut down the Devils in a Frustrating 4-1 loss

With 45 games remaining and coming off another extended break due to COVID-related postponements, the New Jersey Devils had a chance to get the second half of the 2021-22 season off on the right foot against the lowly Arizona Coyotes. To Arizona’s credit, they weathered an early barrage by the Devils and made the most of their chances against Mackenzie Blackwood, with the end result being a frustrating 4-1 Devils loss.
NHL Announces Re-scheduled Games; 8 New Dates for New Jersey Devils Games

Due to the COVID pandemic, the National Hockey League has been postponing games since November 2021 through to January 2021. It is because of these postponements that the NHL has chosen to not send its players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The NHL announced today that they have re-scheduled 98 games across all 32 teams. 95 of those 98 games will now take place within the dates of February 7 through February 22, which were originally blocked off for an Olympic break. The New Jersey Devils had six games postponed due to COVID and COVID-related issues. Two games were pulled in to help make the schedules work with the opposition. Therefore, there are eight new dates for eight games in the Devils’ season. All times are for the Eastern Time zone.
An Early Look at the Devils Potential Trade Deadline Strategy

The NHL trade deadline is two months away, March 21st to be exact, and the Devils are looking at another lost season. The Boston Bruins, the second wildcard, sit 13 points up on New Jersey with two games in hand. The playoffs are out of reach, and this usually means gearing up to sell assets. GM Tom Fitzgerald however, sits in a tough position. The Devils certainly aren’t in a position to buy, so there’s no debate there, The problem is that this was a team that made significant improvements on paper during the offseason, yet they still found their way to the bottom of the standings. The stated goal for this season was, “to play meaningful games at the end of the season.” It was not a high bar to clear, but even so, it’s hard to say that goal will be accomplished without a... well... unique definition of the word meaningful.
Game Preview #38: New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (14-18-5) versus the Arizona Coyotes (9-24-4). SBN Blog: Five for Howling. After being given the weekend off by Lindy Ruff, the Devils have had two full days to practice prior to the game tonight. With the extra days to get players off of protocol, the Devils practiced with a roster that was almost completely healthy. The big missing piece is Dougie Hamilton, who is still out with a jaw injury - and we have known Jonathan Bernier to be out for the season for awhile now. This is how the Devils practiced yesterday after P.K. Subban returned from a non-COVID illness.
