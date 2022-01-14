ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

See God of War PC gameplay in ultrawide trailer

By Jim Hargreaves
TheSixthAxis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War PC finally launches today with a raft of new features and enhancements. Overall, the team at Sony Santa Monica have done an amazing job in porting the beloved PlayStation reboot from PS4 to PC, its current OpenCritic score sitting at a whopping 94. Even if you...

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
SlashGear

God of War PC impressions: A masterpiece for a new audience

When Sony started announcing PC ports of some of its first-party exclusive games, I wasn’t surprised to see titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone make the jump. Both are relatively new franchises, after all, and while there’s a lot of excitement for Horizon Forbidden West, I’m not so sure we can call Horizon one of Sony’s heavy hitters yet. By contrast, I was floored when Sony revealed that God of War would also be making the jump to PC. That was a game that I never expected to see anywhere other than PlayStation consoles, but here we are, just a couple of days out from its release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble, and more.
