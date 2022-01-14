Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

It's nothing but silence for singer Luke Bryan and fans are sending their best wishes his way. You know that rush you feel when you're watching a really intense sports game? Well, when your favorite team is battling for the National Championship, you can't help but cheer. Unfortunately, in Luke Bryan's case, he kind of went too hard and lost his voice while cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, January 10. To be fair this was Georgia's first championship win in over 40 years, so as you can imagine, emotions were running high. Until further notice, the "That's My Kind of Night" singer is on vocal rest—doctor's orders!

