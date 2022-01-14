ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

By Billy Dukes
99.5 WKDQ

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

