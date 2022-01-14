ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Just Wants Some Nuggets in Funny Post-Anesthesia Video [Watch]

 6 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her 2022 with a surgical procedure, but she's in good spirits about it. The visit required anesthesia, which can make one pretty loopy — and in the country star's case, it also brought on some good laughs. A compilation of...

Kelsea Ballerini 'Drools' Through Her Mask At Nashville Hospital

Kelsea Ballerini was in a Nashville hospital yesterday (1/11) to have some elective surgery done, and she shared a video of herself whispering into her phone while under anesthesia. While she did not specify just what she was having done, she captioned the video on Instagram, “Today we learned anesthesia...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kelsea Ballerini's 'Coziest' Snow Day In Nashville

When it snows in Nashville, it is a rare thing and a big deal to residents including Kelsea Ballerini, who had a blast when it snowed this weekend (1/16). Kelsea posted a bunch of photos of her Sunday including a photo of her sitting in the snow, her snow-covered dog Dibs, she and her husband Morgan Evans building a snowman, and the warm food she was preparing. She captioned the post simply, “THE COZIEST DAY. 🌨.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Kane Brown Laments Lost Love in New 'Whiskey Sour' Video

Kane Brown released an acoustic video to underline the heartbreak of his new song "Whiskey Sour." The breakup ballad is delivered as if the singer has one very specific ex-lover on his mind. This previously unreleased song is the third he's dropped from a still-unannounced next project. "Whiskey Sour" was...
MUSIC
Miranda Lambert Really Did Not Want to Win 'Nashville Star'

Flash back to 2003 for a moment: Reality singing competition shows are all the rage, with American Idol as the king. Everyone wants to hear their name called at the end of their season ... Everyone except Miranda Lambert. Nearly 20 years ago, the "Tin Man" singer was competing on...
MUSIC
Matt James Teases Moving In With 'Best Friend' Rachael Kirkconnell: 'We Live In The Moment'

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

Meat Loaf has died at age 74, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to the Guardian, the “Bat out of Hell” singer, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Wednesday night. His wife, Deborah, was with him when he died, his family said in a post on the artist’s official Facebook page early Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: 'They Still Look Great Though'

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
