Maren Morris' new single “Circles Around This Town” is very autobiographical, however Maren tells us she wanted to song to contain a universal message. “It’s sort of a look back on my history, but it’s hopefully inspiring to any upcoming or aspiring songwriter or anyone that wants to chase their dream down like you’re never really done is the the fun thing about this life is, you know, the targets always moving. And I wanted to write a song to remind myself, especially in such a crazy time when we couldn’t tour that this is how you got to where you are and you got to be real, real grateful for it.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO