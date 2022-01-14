Liverpool v Brentford: Who makes your Reds team?

A match that finally took place, but there was no actual contest. Arsenal, it could be argued, still didn’t really play.Liverpool reached a fifth cup final of Jurgen Klopp’s time, and the first in this competition in six years, by comfortably beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the League Cup semi-final second leg. This one wasn’t about false positives but false advertising. It just wasn’t the game that was billed, and certainly didn’t live up the enjoyable chaos that the competition’s semi-finals often offer.Arteta’s side clearly have so much promise but also some way to go, as they lost another...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO