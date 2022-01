During the 2020 Democratic Presidential primary, then-candidate Joe Biden was made fun of by his chief opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, for believing he could persuade the Republican Party to negotiate with him in order to advance his agenda. Wednesday night, the Republican Party, coupled with Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema, destroyed hopes of […] The post Democrats fail to change filibuster, Republicans block voting rights bill appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO