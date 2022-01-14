ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins fall hard in Los Angeles

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 last night. Goaltender Tristan Jarry allowed all six goals – just hours after being named to the...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Penguins Guentzel fan-voted to NHL All-Star Game

The NHL announced Tuesday that Jake Guentzel was selected to the All-Star game through the fan vote process. The 27-year old Guentzel leads the Penguins in goals with 20 and points with 38. He also has a team-best five game-winning goals. Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in Las Vegas Monday. It will be the second time he was named to the All-Star Game roster, but he missed the 2020 game with a shoulder injury. Guentzel joins goaltender Tristan Jarry as the Penguins representatives for the February 5th game in Las Vegas.
NHL
butlerradio.com

Penguins host Ottawa tonight/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Ottawa Senators tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Face-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 6:30pm. The Pens saw the return of goaltender Casey DeSmith along with forwards Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese to practice after missing time due to virus protocols. The NHL announced...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Penguins fall to Phantoms

Forward Jordy Bellerive scored the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ lone goal in a 3-1 home loss to the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Goaltender Alex D’Orio made 21 saves on 23 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (11-16-1-3). Highlights:. The Penguins’ next game is a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Jake Guentzel
NHL

Sens comeback falls short against Penguins

The Ottawa Senators opened its three-game road trip with a 6-4 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. Ottawa (11-20-2) had goals from Josh Norris (2), Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle while Anton Forsberg made five saves before he was replaced by Filip Gustavsson who turned away 23 shots. Mike Matheson (2), Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins (24-10-5) while Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Pens#The San Jose Sharks#Nhl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Carolina Hurricanes’ Twitter Account Twists The Knife On Rough Stretch For Boston Sports

BOSTON (CBS) — Losing any game is tough. Losing a hockey game 7-1 is even tougher. And getting trash-talked by a team’s Twitter account after that loss? Even worse. That’s the position that the city of Boston finds itself in, though, thanks to the Carolina Hurricanes. Their six-goal win on Tuesday night at the TD Garden wasn’t enough, as the Canes’ Twitter account went ahead and tapped in to the lingering sting left over from the Patriots’ 47-17 thumping at the hands of the Bills on Saturday night. “Rough few days in Beantown,” the account tweeted, sharing screen shots of the box scores from both games, spliced with some popular paparazzi pictures of a strained Ben Affleck. Rough few days in Beantown pic.twitter.com/9vIchQbqzF — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 19, 2022 Rude. The Hurricanes’ Twitter account describes itself as representing “the most fun team in hockey.” But the greater Boston area will likely not mind skipping out on that fun for a little while after a night — and a tweet — like that.
NHL
butlerradio.com

Pens end road trip with win as Zucker and Rust return

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended their six-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights last night. The Pens saw the return of Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker to their lineup for the game. Zucker scored two goals, with one coming on a second period power play after the Penguins fell behind 3-0. They responded with five unanswered goals, the last coming with an empty net by Sidney Crosby.
NHL
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River native becomes general manager of Los Angeles Dodgers

A Fall River native’s quick rise continues as today the Los Angeles Dodgers named him as their new general manager. Former MLB pitcher and Durfee graduate Brandon Gomes has become the 12th general manager since the team moved to Los Angeles. After pitching five years for the Tampa Bay...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy