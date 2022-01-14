ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Gard: 78-68 Win Over Buckeyes Shows “This Team Is More Than Johnny”

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBadgers coach Greg Gard says Thursday’s 78-68 win over Ohio State shows his team is “more than Johnny.”. Despite an off-night by Johnny Davis, Wisconsin was dominant...

www.seehafernews.com

