SPOKANE, Wash. — After the temporary warming shelter at the Spokane Convention Center closed Sunday morning, the city is looking for a new location. The city has requested assistance from the state Emergency Operations Center in search of a temporary shelter to serve the houseless for the rest of the winter season. The city wants to pivot from continuously using the Convention Center as it has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO