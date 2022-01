To paraphrase the great Yogi Berra: putting is 50 percent mental … and the other half is mental. No one moment in golf quite compares to the high-pressure putt, be it for money, for glory, or just for the sake of a good score. The best putters grind for hours on the green, working tirelessly in the effort of making the pressure-packed putt feel a little more comfortable. Of course, good putting mechanics help, but mechanics only go so far when standing over a three-footer with the match on the line.

