Politics

Oath Keepers leader and 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to Capitol attack

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Department of Justice filed the most serious...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS New York

Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’re accused, in part, of trying to advance unsupported theories about election fraud and pushing efforts to overturn election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained why Giuliani has the attention of House investigators. “The House January 6th Committee is interested in his records because they say he had the ear of Donald Trump at a sensitive moment. In the words of the committee chairman tonight, ‘Rudy Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president,'” MacFarlane said. MacFarlane says the panel wants to talk to Giuliani and they want his records soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Noisecreep

U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers

The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Catherine Herridge
CBS News

New evidence revealed in Trump fraud investigation

New York's attorney general said there is ""significant"" evidence of alleged fraud committed by the Trump Organization as she tries to force former President Trump and his two eldest children to testify under oath in her investigation. Catherine Herridge shares more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Oath Keepers#Seditious Conspiracy#Militia#Extremist#The Department Of Justice
The Independent

Texas' GOP attorney general tells Steve Bannon podcast 'we're done if anybody can vote' after court ruling

A Texas court ruling has prompted the state’s Republican attorney general to admit that the party is “done in Texas” electorally if anyone can now vote. The comments come from Ken Paxton, who is currently embroiled in a number of controversies relating to his office's investigation into possible voter fraud.Mr Paxton’s comments come after a Court of Appeals decision which will effectively strip him of the authority to prosecute “voter fraud”, with that now exclusively the job of local DAs. Since there is no appeal process, all he can do now is ask for a rehearing. Speaking on Steve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Chuck Schumer faces questions about conflicts of interest as it's revealed his daughters work at Amazon and Facebook while Senate pursues antitrust bills

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's two adult daughters work for big tech, raising questions about whether he has conflicts of interest as the Senate pursues legislation to rein in the companies. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Jessica Schumer is a registered lobbyist for Amazon, while her sister Alison...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS

