Oath Keepers leader and 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in connection to Capitol attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’re accused, in part, of trying to advance unsupported theories about election fraud and pushing efforts to overturn election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained why Giuliani has the attention of House investigators. “The House January 6th Committee is interested in his records because they say he had the ear of Donald Trump at a sensitive moment. In the words of the committee chairman tonight, ‘Rudy Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president,'” MacFarlane said. MacFarlane says the panel wants to talk to Giuliani and they want his records soon.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO