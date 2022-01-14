ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Long live the King: Uchimura Kohei says sayonara to career - but not gymnastics

olympics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe King will always be King. There were no tears or an outpouring of emotion from Uchimura Kohei on Friday (14 January) as he explained why he is retiring. it was just the usual pensive words and witty sense of humour that the greatest male gymnast ever has shown throughout a...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
The Independent

Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA's opening Olympic uniforms

Team USA s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology, along with a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white.The jackets unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes — all without the use of a battery or wired technology.The assist by a company called Skyscrape follows battery-powered cooling and heating tech the company used for some previous looks for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Pyeongchang Winter Games.Bobsledder Aja Evans...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gymnastics#Sayonara#Tokyo#Japanese
CLASSIX 107.9

Jamaican 4-Man Bobsledding Is Back: The Olympic Drought Is No More

The ice is about to get hotter than a beef patty because the Jamaican bobsleigh team is back. For the first time ever, Jamaica has qualified for three-bobsled events in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Jamaica will be representing the men’s two-man and four-man, along with the woman’s monobob. The men’s four man team will […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Laura Deas aims to slide in Lizzy Yarnold’s golden footsteps at Beijing Winter Olympics

Laura Deas insists a Winter Olympics without any snow will not inhibit the spectacle for the adoring British public as she aims to extend Team GB’s line of skeleton golden girls.Welsh ace Deas, 33, bagged bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago and will represent Britain’s chief sliding hope when she takes to the Beijing track next month.But the Chinese capital will be anything but a salubrious alpine winter wonderland, with the Yanqing District – where the skeleton, luge and bobsleigh events will take place – receiving just 2cm of snow between January and March last year.That figure was less than...
WORLD
The Independent

Laura Deas targeting ‘pretty special’ medal haul in Beijing

Laura Deas is confident she can put a disappointing World Cup season behind her and stretch Great Britain’s medal-winning streak in women’s skeleton to six Olympic Games in Beijing.The 33-year-old, who claimed a bronze medal behind the now-retired Lizzy Yarnold in Beijing, has struggled to repeat her Pyeongchang heroics with just three top finishes to her name.But Deas insists recent history must not rule out her chances of winning a second medal in the Chinese capital and continuing a run of podium finishes that started with Alex Coomber’s bronze medal in Salt Lake City in 2002.Deas said: “I’ve had a...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Distancing personal life from short-track career pays dividends for Kim Boutin

The banner photo on Kim Boutin’s Twitter account says it all. Taken at PyeongChang 2018, the photo shows the Canadian short track speed skater creating half a heart shape with her hand; the other half is mirrored by Republic of Korea’s Choi Min-Jeong. Both have just received their medals – gold for the home athlete in the 1500m and bronze for the North American – in the second individual event of three for the pair.
SPORTS
olympics.com

It's Ruka: snowboard's other Hirano arrives in time for Beijing 2022

While two-time Olympic silver medallist Ayumu may own bragging rights to the name in the snowboard world, Ruka is cutting into that property - fast. “I want to be the one to win gold”, Ruka told Olympics.com before going on to become the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games men’s halfpipe champion.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Kobayashi Ryoyu: Japan's star ski jumper on the cusp of true greatness

The level of hype surrounding Japan’s ski jumping supremo Kobayashi Ryoyu this winter season, which culminates in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, has reached fever pitch in recent months. Sitting atop the World Cup standings with 1162 points - ahead of notable names including Germany's Karl Geiger, Norway's Halvor Egner Granerud and German legend Stefan Kraft - Kobayashi demonstrated his recent domination of the sport by winning the prestigious Four Hills tournament for a second time this January.
WORLD
The Ringer

Mark Long on His Illustrious ‘Challenge’ Career and Creating ‘The Challenge: All Stars’

Welcome to 2022! Johnny is welcoming in the New Year with the OG (original godfather) of The Challenge, Mark Long. Press play to hear stories from the very first season of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge, The Duel II, Battle of the Exes, and much more from the wild, wild West of old. Plus, Mark tells Johnny about how and why he conceived the idea for The Challenge: All Stars and what he sees for the future of the show.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy