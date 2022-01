Internationally-acclaimed golfer Catriona Matthew and former Scotland footballer Rose Reilly are among more than 100 people to be honoured at the Palace of Holyrood on Wednesday.The sports stars are among a host of high achievers to have been recognised for their efforts in the last two years but only now being able to receive their awards in person because of the pandemic.Mrs Matthew, who grew up in North Berwick and who plays mainly on the US-based Ladies Pro Golf Association circuit, has been made an OBE for her services to golf.The sportswoman, whose husband Graeme is her caddy, turned pro...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO