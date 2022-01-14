Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions. Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement. The court offered no explanation for its action. The Texas ban is thus likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to send the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO