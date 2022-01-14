Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court dealt another blow on Thursday to opponents of a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The court, in a 6-3 decision, rejected a request by abortion providers to have the case sent to a district judge who had previously moved to block the Texas law.
Instead, the case will remain with the conservative 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The majority did not provide any comment on their decision but the three liberal justices on the nation's highest court penned a scathing dissent.
