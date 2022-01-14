ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia arrests, dismantles REvil hacking group at U.S. request – report

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker Group#Russia#Reuters#Interfax
cryptopolitan.com

US query Russia to burst REvil hackers

US push Russian authorities to burst REvil hackers. FSB confiscate $5.5m in cash, crypto after the raid. REvil hackers are the latest criminals to feel the wrath of Russian authorities who conducted a major raid operation on the notorious ransomware gangs. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, announced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dark Reading

Russia Takes Down REvil Ransomware Operation, Arrests Key Members

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested members of the prolific REvil ransomware group at the US government's request in a significant development that is being received with some skepticism given its timing in the middle of brewing geopolitical tensions between the two nations. In a statement, the FSB said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ithinkdiff.com

REvil, the group behind MacBook Pro design leaks, is arrested by Russian authorities

REvil, the ransomware group that leaked MacBook Pro design schematics and even tried to get Apple vendor Quanta to pay a ransom, has been arrested by Russian authorities. The group had accessed the internal computers of Apple’s main MacBook supplier Quanta Computer Inc, which is based in Taiwan. REvil threatened Quanta with ransomware, demanding $50 million by April 27, 2021, in order to stop it from leaking product blueprints. However, after Quanta did not comply, REvil turned to Apple for the ransom, but later dropped its demands.
COMPUTERS
New York Post

Russia shuts down REvil ransomware group as Ukraine tensions grow

Russia has arrested and charged several members of the ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States, authorities announced Friday amid growing tensions between the two Cold War adversaries over Ukraine. Russia’s FSB intelligence bureau said REvil “has ceased to exist,” but there was no indication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Jack FM

Moscow plays down threat of U.S. electronics curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday dismissed warnings that the United States could restrict electronics supplies if Moscow attacks Ukraine, saying any such measures would mostly hurt the manufacturers. Washington has threatened wide-ranging sanctions to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine after Moscow massed tens of thousands...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
94.3 Jack FM

CIA finds most Havana Syndrome cases unlikely caused by foreign power – NYT

(Reuters) – Most cases of so-called Havana Syndrome can be explained by environmental causes, undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, rather than actions by a foreign power, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials. A majority of 1,000 cases reviewed by U.S. investigators are...
U.S. POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Poland raises cybersecurity terror threat after Ukraine cyber attack

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland on Tuesday raised its nationwide cybersecurity terror threat in the wake of a cyber attack on Ukraine last week. “Introducing the ALFA-CRP grade is preventative. It’s tied to the cyberattacks on Ukraine in recent days,” Poland’s digital ministry said in a statement published by state news agency PAP.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy