Brazil's Copel considers buying Rio Energy, Equinor also interested -report

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Copel (CPLE6.SA) is considering acquiring renewable power firm Rio Energy, newspaper Estadao reported on Friday, saying the move could be valued at about 5 billion reais ($904.39 million).

Estadao said that state-run Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as Copel is formally known, has also considered buying Castlelake's Ibitu Energia as it looks to expand its wind and solar power portfolio.

The newspaper also reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Rio Energy's assets had drawn the attention of Norwegian oil company Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL).

Rio Energy is controlled by U.S. private equity firm Denham Capital.

Copel, Rio Energy and Equinor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 5.5286 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

