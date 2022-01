Depression and anxiety symptoms among Britons rose sharply over the Christmas period – despite there being no lockdown, according to a survey.Although there were fewer restrictions compared with the previous festive season, research led by University College London found that depressive symptoms were on a par with levels during lockdown at the start of 2021.The Covid-19 Social Study, which involved 31,151 participants, also found that the increase in depression and anxiety symptoms was most prominent in younger adults.There was also a sharp decline in life satisfaction and happiness over the Christmas period, which was noted across all age groups.While levels...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO