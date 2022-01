From the January/February 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By James Volpe Rotondi. Talk to singer-songwriters at any level and the majority of them will tell you that they capture their song ideas on their smartphones, using voice memo, video, or other nonmusical apps, which don’t allow them to do anything with the tracks they’ve captured. Others will tell you they use dedicated recording software, though they might complain that the setup costs and the required technical mindset, which drains valuable emotional and creative energy that could be used for, well, writing songs, are too restrictive.

