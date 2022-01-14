Sunday’s Winter Storm: Latest Information

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We are headed for a winter storm over the area for Sunday, but one where the effects from it will be concentrated to the west of the area.

A Winter Storm WATCH is in effect for much of the stated, manly to the west of I-95.

It does split the Metro Richmond region right in two, which is typical as the elevation shift in the west end makes things a little heavier out there.

On Sunday, the snow will start to move in over us as we head through the morning hours.

It should reach the Metro Richmond area between 10 and 11 in the morning.

Then it will reach well north of us by just after lunch.

Eventually the center of this storm will cross either right over Richmond or just to the west of us.

That is the reason why we will change from snow to sleet, then a short period of freezing rain and finally to all rainfall. It also means that in order to verify our snowfall forecast over the metro area, we will new about 2 to 3 hours when it comes down hard!

By the evening hours the storm is lifting north of us, and most of the precipitation will be done quickly. Also, with the path of this storm, areas along I-95 and to the east will turn windy.

For snowfall:

Remember that the amounts will be highest on the western sides of the bands that you see.

The big winners are along I-81 where over a foot is possible. East of the Blue Ridge Mountains to a line from Farmville to Beaverdam to Thornburg, expect 5” to 10”. East of that area to east of the Metro Richmond region, 2” to 5” with a little coating of ice. South Hill to Petersburg to West Point is in the 1”-2” area with the SE quarter of the state mainly wet.

Also, we can expect some rather brisk winds over us during Sunday and into Sunday evening

