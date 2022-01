Although big cats like Siberian tigers can be intimidating, there also are times when they look more like comedians than predators. A Japanese photographer known as Riku has captured sight of one of these creatures as it met its match with a bunch of snow. In a series of four images taken at the Asahiyama Zoo in the Hokkaido prefecture, the tiger is seen nearly touching a tree branch weighed down by the fluffy, icy powder. Presumably, the creature tapped the branch with its snout which caused all of the snow to shake off and land atop its head.

