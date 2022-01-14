ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For BP, Car Chargers to Overtake Pumps in Profitability Race

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. The milestone will mark a significant moment for BP which wants to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles...

AutoExpress

37 per cent rise in public electric car chargers

Official figures revealed by the Department for Transport show the number of public charge points for electric cars rose by 37 per cent in 2021. That amounts to 7,600 new devices, which means, as of January 1, 2022, there were a total of 28,375 public charge points available, of which 5,156 were rapid chargers.
27 First News

Best portable electric car charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although you are prepared to stride boldly into the future with the purchase of a hybrid or entirely electric vehicle, the sad fact remains that many towns and cities lack the required infrastructure to make charging your car safe and easy. Fortunately, by purchasing a portable electric car charger, you can ensure that you can always fill up your battery bank by charging your car indoors and outdoors. With a top-of-the-line unit like the Pulsar Plus 40 Amp NEMA Ultra Compact Level 2 Electric Vehicle Smart Charger in your trunk, you can enjoy high tech electric vehicle charging with monitoring capabilities, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and much more.
am-online.com

Car dealers ‘smash’ historical trends with £50,000 November profit

Car dealers “smashed” historical automotive retail trends to record a net £50,000 profit in November, according to the latest sector KPIs published by ASE. Former ASE chairman, Mike Jones, said that he expected that the average UK car retailer would deliver record annual profitability for 2021 as a whole after the strong performance in what is “historically a difficult month”.
Benzinga

Blink Charging To Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers To GM Car Dealerships

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) said it is deploying EV chargers at General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Blink said it supplies IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships. Working with ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM), Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships.
Shropshire Star

Car seller Lookers anticipates record yearly profit

Car dealerships group Lookers expects record underlying profit before tax ahead of company compiled market consensus of £82 million for 2021. In a trading update, the firm noted a strong balance sheet, with net cash of about £8 million as of December 31 2021, compared to £40.7 million net debt in 2020.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
