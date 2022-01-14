Four Random Facts Friday 1/14/22**PLUS BONUS FACT**

A lot of crazy stuff has come out of our internet tubes but none crazier than this: If you properly shuffle a 52-card deck, the resulting arrangement of cards is likely never to have come up in the 700-year history of playing cards and will not ever come up again for as long as cards are shuffled. Each thoroughly shuffled deck of cards is, in all likelihood, unique, meaning it has never existed before and will never exist again.

