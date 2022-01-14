ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sexual Harassment Training and Awareness Affidavits Due

Nashville, Tennessee
 6 days ago

Metro Code Section 2.230.020(B) requires all vendors with contracts exceeding 12-months and/or $500,000 to provide sexual harassment awareness and prevention training to any employee directly interacting with Metro staff, members of the public, and/or working on Metro properties.

To ensure compliance, Metro vendors with contracts meeting these criteria will annually execute a sexual harassment training and awareness affidavit.

Affidavits for 2022 must be signed and returned, via email to Judy Cantlon, no later than Monday, January 31, 2022.

Failure to either complete employee training and/or return the affidavit constitutes a breach of contract and may result in further action, including the cancellation of Metro contracts.

Questions? Email the purchasing agent directly.

