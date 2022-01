On Jan 17, Gen.G faced off against DWG KIA on day 5 of the 2022 LCK Spring split. In a match many considered to be the Match of the Week, Gen.G earned themselves a hard-fought victory against the former world champions with a set score of 2-1. This match was unpredictable until the very end, as the series was neck to neck in every game; one final elder dragon teamfight was what sealed the deal for Gen.G in game 3.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO