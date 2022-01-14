ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

“I Expect A Fight”, Says Jurgen Klopp About Brentford

By Avantika Goswami
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against newcomers Brentford, Jurgen Klopp praised their season so far. “I expect a fight”, he said. “They have a specific way to play, especially against us. We have to be alert, ready. They will probably be direct. They...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Player ratings as Reds win to head to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool are through to the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.They will face Chelsea at Wembley, after a dominant showing in the semi-final second leg which saw the Gunners end with 10 men after a late Thomas Partey red card.Diogo Jota raced infield to strike home the game’s first goal from the edge of the box midway through the first half, and the Portuguese forward was the star of the show, lobbing in a second to send the Reds clear.Partey had been on the pitch fewer than 20 minutes when he picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line. The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#League Cup#Arsenal#The Medical Department
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Athletic: PSG interested in loan for Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele’s Tottenham Hotspur career is more or less over, barring something dramatic happening. Numerous reports are now suggesting that Spurs are trying to find someone to take him off of their hands, so long as they’re willing to pay his wages. That’s what makes the latest rumor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can goal-shy Wolves claim European place through their exemplary defensive record?

Saturday, 3pm matches don’t always feature teams in the spotlight, those creating the biggest stories, so it’s a change of pace this weekend. Newcastle - and all the money and mayhem that comes with them right now - are in action at the same time as Manchester United host West Ham, both those sides fighting it out for a Champions League or Europa League spot.And so are Wolverhampton Wanderers.Bruno Lage’s side haven’t yet taken too much focus in the wider Premier League picture, but perhaps they are about to. They have won only one fewer than Man United, lost only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota shines in the spotlight in Mohamed Salah’s absence to power Liverpool to overdue Wembley final

It is perhaps a poetic encapsulation of this rearranged semi-final, framed by Covid “false positive” conspiracies, that having spent the first-leg toiling and failing to score, Liverpool’s breakthrough at the Emirates arrived when Diogo Jota failed to properly connect with a shot.Nothing surrounding this League Cup tussle has made much sense, just noise and more noise with each fanbase looking to undercut the other by pointing to plots and poisonous accusations.But the actual football amplified a truth that tends to get skimmed past: Jota has been a phenomenal buy for Liverpool. The match-winner here, their match-winner so often.Adding to an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What to Watch For: Leicester vs. Spurs

Fresh off a FA Cup win, Leicester coupled some good injury news (finally) with a win against a top 6 rival that could kick-start a charge up the table during the second half of the season. 1. The Health of the Foxes. This is always the main talking point these...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE

