Owner Of Grocery Store Fire In SW Iowa Says He Will Rebuild

(Malvern, IA) The owner of an iconic downtown grocery store in southwest Iowa says he -will- rebuild after fire gutted Mulholland’s Grocery in Malvern just over a month ago. Firefighters from more than two dozen communities battled the blaze on December 10th. Though an investigation into the fire’s cause is still underway, Tom Mulholland says the store will return, though it may take a year. Mulholland says reconstruction won’t be able to get underway until the investigation is complete. Mulholland says he’s not ready to retire and reopening the store is what’s best for the community.

Learfield news wire