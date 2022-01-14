ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cheer Season 2: How many episodes does the Netflix show have?

By Celine Byford
realitytitbit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheer Season 2 is officially here, after a long-anticipated wait since the first season had us trying to tumble and do flips in our rooms. But how many episodes does the Netflix show have?. Several favourites from Season 1 have already returned, including La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Cheer' Season 2: Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin Talk Trinity Valley Appearing in Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Cheer is back as the second season of the hit cheerleading docuseries premiered on Netflix Wednesday. And while fans fell in love with the Navarro College cheerleading team last year, there's another team less than 40 miles away starring in the new season. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Vontae Johnson and Khris Franklin, the two coaches of the Trinity Valley Community College cheerleading team, and they shared their thoughts on being documented for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

‘Cheer’ Season 2 Is a Skillful, Revealing Study of How the Show’s Popularity Became a Double-Edged Sword

A far less interesting version of “Cheer” Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut. Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on “Ellen,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, “Cheer” could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the “Tiger King 2” route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Cheer season 2 star Maddy Brum on Instagram

Maddy Brum is one of the new faces and stars of Cheer. After Cheer season 2 hit Netflix, Maddy instantly became a fan favourite and one of the stand-out stars for team Navarro. From her past to her present and everything in between, let’s find out more about the new...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabi Butler
Person
Lexi Brumback
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Cheer' Season 2 Clip Shows the Tight Bonds of Team Navarro

Cheer, the breakout documentary hit which won a swathe of awards last year, focusing on the trials and tribulations of the Navarro College cheer troupe, is back on Netflix. Season 2 expands to include the cohort's most profound rival: Trinity Valley Community College. Collider has been given an exclusive clip from the new season, revealing some of the tight bonds held between the members of Navarro, including footage of Monica, Lexi, Morgan, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Cheer Season 2 reveals the double-edged sword of massive Netflix stardom

"A far less interesting version of Cheer Season 2 would have ignored how much of a phenomenon the show immediately became upon its January 2020 debut," says Caroline Framke. "Weeks before the pandemic brought most of the world to an unsettling halt, Netflix’s docuseries was an unavoidable smash hit, making overnight celebrities of its Texan cheerleader subjects whether they wanted the spotlight or not. They went on Ellen, Dancing with the Stars, and the Oscars red carpet. They became Instagram influencers and TikTok stars. They became characters both relatable and aspirational for millions of viewers across the world who suddenly felt incredibly invested in the results of a cheerleading competition. In its second season, Cheer could’ve just followed that story all over again, yielding decent results. It could’ve gone the Tiger King 2 route, only briefly acknowledging the series’ impact before reverting back to old storytelling habits. Instead, both by choice and by wild circumstance, the season that director Greg Whiteley and team created is a fascinating study of what it actually feels like to be part of a Netflix phenomenon that burns fast and too bright. Even before the pandemic hits and the team’s most beloved member, Jerry Harris, gets indicted on federal charges (more on that later), the second season of Cheer opens with the Navarro cheerleaders reeling from the shock of becoming famous in an instant. They scroll through their verified Instagram followers in disbelief, hug Kendall Jenner on TV, and take seemingly every single promotional campaign they’re offered. (A particularly painful early montage shows the squad listlessly cheerleading their way through an ad for a local bakery and a YouTube stunt on a nearby farm whose owner couldn’t care less about Netflix, let alone YouTube.) Coach Monica Aldama — a steely woman whose careful, deadpan affect is more curious than charismatic — quickly finds herself inundated by constant interviews and motivational speaking engagements. It all looks very exciting, but in talking head interviews, few of them seem excited about any of it. The team is still a solid unit in practices, but the unspoken tension of what the docuseries revealed, who got the most attention, and how much time their new extracurricular of being famous sucks up is all too palpable." Framke adds that Cheer Season 2 benefits from tackling Jerry Harris' indictment on charges of soliciting sexual images from minors from the get-go. "Making this reality plain right off the bat provides crucial framework for the season to come, which began filming well before the allegations broke, and continues throughout the squad’s subsequent collapse," says Framke. "A lesser version of this show might have omitted Jerry as much as possible, explained his fate in a quick sidebar, and moved on. But one of the reasons why Cheer became so popular in the first place was its palpable empathy for its subjects’ pain, and that goes double in this horrific instance."
TV SERIES
metv.com

Can you find the one show that does NOT have more than 200 episodes?

It's hard enough for a show to hit 100 episodes let alone double that amount. But plenty of classic series reached well over a couple hundred installments. Here are 12 long-running programs from the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties. All but one have over 200 episodes. Can you find the one that doesn’t?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheer Team#Episodes#Trinity College
celebritypage.com

Hit Netflix Series 'Cheer' is Misleading Viewers... Here's How:

Netflix's hit show Cheer is back not just for its second season, but for what appears to be its second scandal. Just after navigating the sexual abuse scandal around one of its subjects, Jerry Harris, the docuseries is making headlines again for misleading its viewers. Cheer follows the stories of...
DALLAS, TX
uticaphoenix.net

Season 2 ‘Cheer’ cast on turning the show down

Cheer coaches Khris Franklin and Vaunte Johnson, whose team is featured in second season of docu-series”Cheer,” discuss declining to appear on the show’s first season, while creator Greg Whiteley and cheerleader Gabi Butler discuss the project’s success. (Jan. 20) AP.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

How did Netflix's Cheer leave out this important detail?

On January 12th 2022, season 2 of the hit reality show Cheer premiered on Netflix. The newest season features faces old and new, with particular newcomers including Trinity Valley Community College. Located around 40 miles east of Corsicana, Texas, where Monica Aldama and the Navarro Junior College Bulldogs Cheer Team train, the TVCC Cardinals are coached by Vontae Johnson, a college footballer-turned-cheerleader.
CORSICANA, TX
Decider.com

How Many Episodes of ‘1883’ Are There? ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Release Schedule

Yellowstone Season 4 may be over, but the show’s new prequel series 1883 is well underway. Taylor Sheridan‘s western drama universe is expanding with the new series, which has introduced us to the early oughts of the Dutton family in the United States. Starring Sam Elliott alongside country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 1883 has secured a place in the home of the massive Yellowstone fanbase — but the first season must end somewhere, right?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
asapland.com

Bridgerton will have third and fourth seasons on Netflix

Netflix has already requested the production of two more seasons of BridgertonThe second season of the drama series is still in production. The platform has shared the news of the third and fourth seasons of Bridgerton in a letter that has written nothing less than the very same Lady Whistledown (If you don’t understand the reference, you better watch the series), who has handwritten a note in the style of his frequent publications in London:
TV SERIES
Mix 93.1

Netflix Show Highlights Rivalry Between Two East Texas College Cheer Teams

"If Navarro slips up this year, Trinity Valley is there to snatch the title from them." (From the Cheer, Season 2 Official Trailer. After the first season of Cheer, the world of cheerleading was thrust ever more into the spotlight--on a global scale. Many of us here in East Texas were delighted and/or surprised to watch the dramatic season 1 which took us on the journey along with Corsicana's Navarro College Cheer Team as they sought a coveted title.
TYLER, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate: How Many Episodes Before You’re Hooked?

One of the most popular television shows of the last decade, “Yellowstone” continues to build up its fan base. The hit Paramount Network series wrapped up its fourth and latest season a few weeks ago and fans are already crying for more. In order to pass the time until the next season, “Yellowstone” fans are taking to the internet to discuss the show. Social Media sites like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are packed with “Yellowstone” watchers sharing their thoughts. Online message board forum sites like Reddit are home to thousands of “Yellowstone” fans. The modern western drama has become a cultural phenomenon through its first four seasons. A fifth season is in the works although we don’t yet know when it will be ready.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Who are Lil Twist's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Lil Twist has opened up about his family on Growing Up Hip Hop, leaving fans curious about who his parents are. Many fans have noted that their reputation may have been a pathway for the rapper to follow…. Aiming to rap his way to success, he has already been signed...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Shocking evidence hints that 90 Day Fiance's Mahogany might be real

Mahogany is the so-called person that Ben on 90 Day Fiance plans to travel to Peru and meet. However, there are some questions about whether they are actually a catfish, or whether they really do exist…. Ben is the 52-year-old man from Michigan who many fear may be the latest...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy