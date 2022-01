Once you find a highly qualified physician to work for your medical establishment, you should immediately make a job offer. There’s an overwhelming demand for doctors, but with a limited supply. Hence, you don’t want other hospitals taking away a person who could have been a part of your team. The problem is these physicians understand how popular they are. They won’t say yes to a job offer unless convinced they have the right offer. Here’s how you can make them accept yours.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO