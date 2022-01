Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is launching a new checking account program with no overdraft fees. Truist One Banking will launch this summer for all customers, CEO Bill Rogers told investors on today's conference call. It will offer a $100 buffer for negative balances, an up-to-$750 deposit-based credit line and loyalty rewards. He said Truist One will give clients more flexibility and help them manage liquidity in a more cost-effective way.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO