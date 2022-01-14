ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Korean hackers walk away with nearly $400 million in crypto

By Shubham Pandey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has topped the chart in the list of cyberattacks. However, the most unique aspect of North Korean hacking is its focus on targeting financial institutions. Even hackers prefer ETH. North Korean crypto hackers had a ‘ banner year‘...

North Korean hackers said to target crypto startups in months-long cybercrime campaign

A Thursday report from the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs identified North Korean hackers behind sophisticated phishing and social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency startups. Kaspersky internally identified the North Korean hackers as BlueNoroff, who have stolen over $1.1 billion from financial institutions worldwide, according to the US Treasury Department. BlueNoroff...
North Korean hackers stole $400M in 2021, mostly ETH: Chainalysis

North Korean crypto hackers siphoned off nearly $400 million in crypto through cyber attacks in 2021 according to new data from Chainalysis. The type of crypto stolen has also seen a sea change according to the Jan. 13 report from the blockchain analytics firm. In 2017, BTC accounted for nearly all the crypto stolen by the DPRK, but it now accounts for just one fifth:
North Korean Hackers Start New Year with Attacks on Russian Foreign Ministry

A North Korean cyberespionage group named Konni has been linked to a series of targeted attacks aimed at the Russian Federation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MID) with New Year lures to compromise Windows systems with malware. "This activity cluster demonstrates the patient and persistent nature of advanced actors in waging...
North Korean hackers behind the recent cryptocurrency crimes, says Kaspersky Labs

A report released on Thursday by the Russian cybersecurity Kaspersky Labs states that the recent and regular phishing and social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency startups have been caused by North Korean hackers. The hackers understand that most cryptocurrency businesses are small or medium-sized startups, and cant invests lots of money...
‘White Hat’ Hacker Returns $1 Million Stolen In Crypto Theft Disaster

A hacker who stole more than $1 million from users of a cryptocurrency platform and then promised to return it keeping a tip for their services has kept their word. On Wednesday, a hacker that called themselves a “white hat”—cybersecurity lingo for hackers who have no malicious intent—posted a message on the Ethereum blockchain asking victims to send them their transaction details.
DMZ: What it’s like to visit the North Korean border

For a disconcerting moment I felt like I was on safari. A red-headed bird emerged from a nearby bush, fluttering towards a startled white crane that was picking away at the hard ground, and I instinctively picked up my camera to take a photograph.Until I remembered that along with a clause accepting my potential impending death and the presence of landmines all around me, I had signed away the right to take any photographs that pointed in the direction of North Korea.On a whim, on the back of a glitzy weekend filled with beauty products and barbecues in skyscraper-ringed...
Crypto.com hack revealed: Attackers stole $34 million from 483 accounts

The leading cryptocurrency exchange crypto.com suffered a breach on its platform on 17 January, and the community had since been waiting for a detailed analysis of the hack to be released. While several independent analysts had uncovered parts of the heist, Crypto.com has now released a postmortem for the same, revealing the breach of around 483 accounts.
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
