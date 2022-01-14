ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-Legal cases against Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Five more corruption cases against Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi have been taken on by a court in the military-ruled country, the latest in a string of cases brought against her since she was overthrown in a coup last year. Nobel laureate Suu...

AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals

After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. But the coup and Suu Kyi's detention sidelined her from Myanmar's democracy movement, which has forged a more radical path as she fights a raft of charges that could see her jailed for years.
primenewsghana.com

Aung San Suu Kyi: Ousted Myanmar leader jailed for another four years

A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, in the latest of a series of trials. She was convicted for the illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies and breaking Covid-19 rules. Ms Suu Kyi was first convicted in December, and...
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four more years on walkie-talkie and Covid charges

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was convicted of three criminal charges and sentenced to four more years in prison on Monday for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, an official said.Ms Suu Kyi was handed down a two-year sentence for breaching the export-import law and one year for having a set of signal jammers. The two sentences will run concurrently, sources familiar with the proceedings told Reuters.She was also sentenced to two years on another charge of breaching the natural disaster management law for violating coronavirus restrictions.The charge under the export-import law of having illegally...
The Independent

Treason trial of Cambodian opposition head Kem Sokha resumes

A treason trial against Cambodia’s opposition leader resumed Wednesday, two years after it was adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.Kem Sokha was head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party when he was arrested in September 2017 on the basis of an old video showing him telling a seminar about receiving advice from U.S. pro-democracy groups. If convicted, he could be sentenced to for up to 30 years' imprisonment.The charge is widely seen as part of a political strategy by Prime Minister Hun Sen to sweep away all opposition before the 2018 general election, which his party won unanimously despite...
101 WIXX

Israel’s Netanyahu discusses plea bargain in graft trial, source says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea bargain to end his corruption trial, a source briefed on the matter said on Sunday, but talks have snagged over a condition that would remove him from politics. Netanyahu, who lost power in June after 12...
101 WIXX

Cracks in Thai PM’s chaotic coalition as major party expels lawmakers

BANGKOK (Reuters) – A split in one of the biggest parties of Thailand’s ruling coalition has led to the expulsion of 21 lawmakers, its deputy leader said on Thursday, in a sign of cracks widening in Prayuth Chan-ocha chaotic administration. But Palang Pracharat, the second-largest party in parliament...
The Independent

French parliament condemns China’s treatment of Uyghurs as ‘genocide’

France’s parliament has passed an opposition-led motion asking the government to condemn China for “crimes against humanity and genocide” against its Uyghur Muslim minority and to take foreign policy measures to make this stop.The non-binding motion, led by the Socialist party and supported by several other opposition parties, was adopted on Thursday. with 169 votes for and one vote against.It reads that the National Assembly “officially recognises the violence perpetrated by the People’s Republic of China against the Uyghurs as constituting crimes against humanity and genocide.”The motion calls on the French government to take necessary actions against China over the...
101 WIXX

UK Conservative lawmaker accuses government of intimidation, blackmail

LONDON (Reuters) – A senior Conservative lawmaker accused the British government on Thursday of intimidating and attempting to “blackmail” those lawmakers they suspect of wanting to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of power. William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee which oversees...
The Independent

Israel hopes UN will unanimously condemn Holocaust denial

Israel is hoping the U.N. General Assembly will unanimously adopt a resolution rejecting and condemning any denial of the Holocaust and urging all nations and social media companies “to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.”The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, which is strongly supported by Germany.Holding the vote on Jan. 20 has special significance: It is the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference at a villa on the shores of Berlin’s Wannsee Lake in 1942 during World War II where Nazi leaders coordinated plans for the so-called “Final...
AFP

Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise their government, as aid-dependent Afghanistan faces economic collapse. No country has yet recognised the Taliban, with most watching to see how the hardline Islamists -â notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power -â restrict freedoms. Although the group has promised a softer rule in line with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, women are largely excluded from government employment and secondary schools for girls are mostly shuttered. "I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic woes.
AFP

Chinese rights lawyer detained for 'inciting state subversion'

A human rights lawyer has been detained in China on suspicion of "inciting state subversion", according to an official notice obtained by his wife weeks after he spoke out for a hospitalised teacher. Another human rights lawyer, Yang Maodong, was arrested last week also on suspicion of "inciting subversion of state power", according to a police notice shared with AFP. He had been detained in the megacity of Guangzhou since last month.
The Independent

Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ Whatsapp messages

A 26-year-old Pakistani woman has been sentenced to death by a local court for sending allegedly blasphemous messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Aneeqa Ateeq was found guilty by a court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday after a complaint against her was registered under Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws.Ms Ateeq met her accuser, Farooq Hassanat, online in 2019 through a gaming app. Over time, they began interacting on WhatsApp and Facebook. Mr Hassanat claimed that Ms Ateeq “deliberately and intentionally defiled sacred religious personalities and insulted the religious beliefs of Muslims”.He claimed that he asked her to delete the “blasphemous” messages but she...
The Independent

Horror after 14-year old indigenous activist murdered in Colombia

A 14-year-old indigenous environmental activist has been murdered in Colombia as the spate of fatal attacks on activists in the country continued.A member of the Nasa people, Breiner David Cucuname was murdered on Friday while on patrol with Indigenous Guard — a group of men, women and children seeking to protect indigenous communities and land.Though the intention behind the killing has not yet been established, he is the first victim of violent attacks carried out against activists in 2022 in Colombia, reported Spanish daily El Pais.In a country regarded as one of the most dangerous places for activists, 145 campaigners...
The Independent

Sri Lanka's leader vows rights reforms as debt crisis looms

Sri Lanka’s leader on Tuesday promised human rights reforms and “justice” for missing persons from the country's civil war, after years of resisting calls for such measures.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was speaking before a new session of Parliament as the Sri Lankan government looks for international support in dealing with a heavy fiscal and debt crisis.“We reject racism. What this government wants is to equally protect the honor and rights of all citizens,” Rajapaksa said.“Therefore I urge politicians who still incite people against each other for political gains to refrain from doing so.”The Sri Lankan leader added he was willing...
