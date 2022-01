What are they really for anyway? Getting the ultimate selfie or shot for your Instagram? Or could they be used for something far better — maybe even saving lives?. The drone is an incredible new option for first responders, delivering supplies, support, communication and advice until medical teams can reach the scene. Drones can send medical tools that can check heart rates and temperatures and even defibrillators to help heart attack victims.

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO