Getting caught up with Spurslandia

What conclusions can we draw from beating up on the Thunder? In spite of how it feels sometimes, there are in fact a few teams out there with worse records than the Spurs. That hasn’t always translated into a victory solution but, you know, it was nice to see the natural order of things play out on this occasion. It was fine. It was almost peaceful. We were all treated to a very zen like evening down here in south Texas.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO