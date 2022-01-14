Getting caught up with Spurslandia

ABC News is planning a fresh podcast push, launching new series and adapting Good Morning America for audio.
Beginning today, the first two hours of GMA will be available as podcasts, allowing for more portable consumption of the program, which is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.
In addition, ABC Audio will launch a new entertainment podcast, Close Up, led by journalist Kelley Carter. The podcast will break down entertainment news, and feature interviews with stars, directors and other entertainment industry notables. Close Up will debut Feb. 9, the day after the 2022 Oscar nominations are announced.
Close Up and...
