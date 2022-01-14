ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LIVE MARKETS Europe's STOXX set for second weekly declines

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Jan 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

EUROPE'S STOXX SET FOR SECOND WEEKLY DECLINES (0830 GMT)

European stocks sink and are set for a second consecutive weekly declines after the U.S. central bank's fresh signals it is set to raise interest rates in March.

Tracking weaker global stock markets, the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) is down 0.8% with tech stocks (.SX8P) leading the losses, down more than 1%.

In terms of single stock, the top faller is EDF (EDF.PA). Its shares slump around 20% and are heading for their worst day ever, after being ordered by the government to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller rivals to keep electricity prices down.

(Joice Alves)

*****

LET'S TALK ABOUT STERLING (0801 GMT)

Let's take a break from just how quick is the Fed going to slam on the brakes to contain inflation and talk about sterling.

The pound is proving to be one of the best performing major currencies in the early days of 2022. It's trading near its highest levels in over two months above $1.37 , thanks to signs the Omicron COVID surge is abating and on expectations that UK interest rates could rise again as soon as February.

Data on Friday shows Britain's economy grew a faster-than-expected 0.9% in November.

Yet, as week draws to an end, there's a question mark over how long the rally will last given rising political uncertainty. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership is in the balance as he faces calls to resign from some in his party over Wednesday's admission that he attended staff drinks during the May 2020 lockdown. Fresh revelations about parties in Downing Street were being reported on Friday. read more

If the number of bank research notes this week reminding clients of the rules of a potential leadership challenge to Johnson are anything to go by, sterling bulls be warned.

At the Fed, Governor Lael Brainard became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker on Thursday to signal that rates will rise in March to combat inflation. read more

Asian shares took a beating from rate-hike unease; Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3% (.N225). European shares are tipped to open lower although U.S. stock futures are moving up .

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are slightly higher at 1.73% and the dollar index is near two-month lows -- a sign that tighter policy is already well priced into the greenback now .

December U.S. retail sales numbers out later in the day is the next focus.

Lastly, China Evergrande shares (3333.HK) edged up after the world's most indebted developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybFw4_0dlgBDkL00
Sterling off to a solid start to 2022

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- China posted a record trade surplus in December and in 2021

- Germany 2021 GDP

- Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves

- ECB: President Christine Lagarde

- Fed: Philadelphia President Patrick Harker; New York President John Williams

- US retail sales Dec/industrial production/inventories/University of Michigan survey

- US earnings: BlackRock, JPM, Wells Fargo, Citi

(Dhara Ranasinghe)

*****

EUROPEAN FUTURES SLIP AFTER FED'S FRESH RATE HIKES SIGNALS (0730 GMT)

European shares look set for declines on Friday after Federal Reserve officials signalled that rates will rise in March. read more

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, DAX and FTSE indices were last trading down between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Asian shares also took a beating as markets brace for tighter monetary conditions.

In the meantime, European companies have started to release quarterly results: German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) said Q4 revenue from its cloud computing business jumped 28%. read more

While British electricals retailer Currys (CURY.L) edged down its full year profit guidance after what it called a "challenging" technology market at Christmas with uneven customer demand and supply disruption. read more

(Joice Alves)

*****

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stoxx#Interest Rates#Gross Domestic Product#Pan European#Faller#Edf#Fed#Omicron Covid
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Europe braces for a wave of red

Jan 21 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EUROPE BRACES FOR A WAVE OF RED (0705 GMT) European bourses are set for a rough start this morning with futures pointing to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise as ARA stocks shrink

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a second straight day on Friday on hopes of robust demand after European stocks dropped by 8%. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $1.14 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.10 in the previous session.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS A disruptive Fed?

A DISRUPTIVE FED? (1141 GMT) The Federal Reserve rate cycle has been a hot topic recently and it will probably be for the whole year. But the big unknown is if and how much its action will disrupt already stressed out financial markets. According to George Saravelos, global head of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields fall amid demand for safe-haven assets

* Talks over Ukraine started on Friday in Switzerland (Adds analyst comments, background) Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday amid mixed signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and increased demand for safe-haven assets as geopolitical worries over Ukraine mounted and equity markets fell.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China caps weekly policy easing blitz with fresh rate cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it has cut interest rates on another key monetary policy tool, capping off a week of easing measures that underscore official concern about a darkening outlook for the world's second-largest economy. In a response to Reuters questions, the People's...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy